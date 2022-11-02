11 millions dollars in ARPA funding headed to St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - $11 million in ARPA funding is headed to help bring down derelict properties all across St. Louis county.

“With these funds we’ll be able to take down 375 properties that will make significant improvements in neighborhoods like this one,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

In St. Louis, nearly $11 million in federal money is being invested in arts and culture.

Alderman board bill 66 has been signed by the mayor and it will allocate $10.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

The goal is to help art and culture industries recover losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.