Sunshine and a warm-up for the first few days of November

Weather Discussion: Today is no longer a First Alert Weather Day because the widespread morning fog has cleared.

The weather this afternoon is very different from the morning. For the first day of November, we’ll enjoy temperatures in the lower 70s, sunny skies, and light winds. High pressure is to the southeast and will continue to bring us warm air for the next few days. Wednesday through Friday temperatures will be up to 15° above our seasonal average of 60°.

Keep an eye on the weekend for our next cold front and rain opportunity. We’ll have a few late showers Friday with widespread rain and thunderstorms Saturday. I expect the rain to clear before your Sunday plans. Given the weekend rain, rake the leaves up before the weekend so you won’t have to fight the soggy ground.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.