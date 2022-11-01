St. Louis man sentenced to four years for gun charge linked to 2021 shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis felon was sentenced to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021.

According to U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while investigating a gun crime.

He also admitted to the conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm in a 2003 case in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

During his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 1, a woman testified that Johnson shot another woman who was standing on the side of the road near the intersection of Kennerly and North Newstead avenues. The shooting was caught on tape, and officers found a green Cadillac matching the description of the shooter’s car outside Johnson’s home, with the engine still warm.

Authorities say Johnson was subject to enhanced penalties after Judge Fleissig found that his responsibility for the shooting had been proven by a preponderance of the evidence.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen prosecuted the case.

