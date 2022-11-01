St. Louis County workers prep for winter

St. Louis County Snow Plow
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Workers in St. Louis County spent time Tuesday getting ready for winter.

New hires and old hands got behind the wheel of the trucks used to clear the roads of snow so they could get used to how the trucks handle with plows on them. It also helps the drivers get ready for their routes by learning where medians and mailboxes are located.

St. Louis County clears nearly 3,200 miles. Right now, the department is short about 40 drivers. Click here to apply.

