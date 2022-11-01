St. Clair man charged with domestic assault

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault in St. Clair yesterday.

Around 5 a.m. St. Clair officers responded to a call about a woman screaming that she was being shot.

When police arrived, they learned that there was an argument happening between a woman and a man, Dylan Plymale.

It was discovered during the argument that Plymale punched the woman multiple times and shot her with a CO2 pistol.

Plymale is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.

