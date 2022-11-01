St. Clair man charged with domestic assault

Dylan Plymale booking photo
Dylan Plymale booking photo(St. Clair Police Department)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault in St. Clair yesterday.

Around 5 a.m. St. Clair officers responded to a call about a woman screaming that she was being shot.

When police arrived, they learned that there was an argument happening between a woman and a man, Dylan Plymale.

It was discovered during the argument that Plymale punched the woman multiple times and shot her with a CO2 pistol.

Plymale is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jerry Johnson admitted that officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24,...
St. Louis man sentenced to four years for gun charge linked to 2021 shooting
Nathaniel Hendren (left) was sentenced to seven years in prison for the shooting death of...
Parole denied for former St. Louis officer who killed other officer in game of Russian Roulette
In an interview with law enforcement on June 14, 2022, Fine said he had communicated online...
Clayton man admits to soliciting child pornography from 11-year-old
Former St. Louis officer Nathaniel Hendren has been denied parole in the shooting of Katlyn Alix.
Former St. Louis officer denied parole for shooting of fellow officer from 2019