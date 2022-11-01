Scavenger hunt organized for St. Louis CITY SC’s first official match

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC’s second founding partner and official banking partner, Together Credit Union, will be hosting a scavenger with several prizes, including two pairs of tickets to the club’s first official match at CITYPARK Stadium.

The scavenger hunt will be on Sunday, Nov. 13, and the game will be on Wednesday, Nov. 16, between CITY2 and Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Together Credit Union says CITY merchandise and VISA gift cards will also be used as prizes.

There will be five locations in the scavenger hunt. Participants are strongly encouraged to walk to the locations, which amounts to approximately 1.5 miles in total.

The first location will be announced Sunday morning, Nov. 13, at 8 a.m., on Together Credit Union’s Facebook (@TogetherCreditUnion), Twitter (@together_cu) and Instagram (@TogetherCreditUnion).

Details for the scavenger hunt:

The first participant to arrive at the first location will receive a 100 VISA gift card and CITY swag bag. All participants will receive a clue to take to the next location.

Together Credit Union is emphasizing to participants that clues must be shown at every location to receive the next clue.

The first participants to arrive at the second, third, and fourth locations with their clues will each receive a $50 VISA gift card.

The first participant to arrive at the fifth, and final location, with all four clues will receive a $100 VISA gift card, CITY swag bag, and a pair of tickets to the Bayer 04 Leverkusen friendly match on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Second place participant with all four clues will receive a pair of tickets to the match, and third place participant with all four clues will receive a $100 VISA gift card.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.