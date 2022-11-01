As RSV numbers rise across the Metro, a new vaccine could offer some help ahead of next year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis doctors are sounding the alarm about RSV, saying hospitals are seeing high volumes of patients.

Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is warning about the potential of a triple threat this winter with COVID-19, the flu and RSV.

“Those viruses combined with COVID could create the triple threat, especially for people who have less robust immune systems, including young children, older adults and those with certain pre-existing medical conditions,” Dr. Garza explained.

Doctors said some kids may not have been exposed to viruses when they normally would have so their immune systems are not built to combat this. Chief Medical Officer for SSM Health’s Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Dr. Marya Strand said as we enter the colder months, those numbers could continue to climb.

“We’re seeing children who would normally have had their first case at infancy getting the virus at two, three, four or even five years old now because they’ve never had RSV,” Dr. Strand said. “They don’t have the immunity and are experiencing more severe symptoms.”

For weeks, News 4 has been tracking the climbing cases around the Metro. RSV numbers are high for this time of year.

Maggie Howe’s two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Joanna has been sick for the last eight days. Howe said she’s finally starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“She was so tired that she couldn’t even lift her head off the couch and that’s when I really got concerned,” Howe told News 4.

Joanna was diagnosed on Saturday with RSV and the flu but her symptoms started more than a week ago, with a bad cough and lack of energy.

The only treatment for the virus has been lots of fluids and hot showers.

Howe is also a nurse so she’s seen firsthand just how bad RSV can be.

“It’s terrifying and I have medical experience and I have a medical background and I know should something terrible happen to her, I would know what to do,” Howe said. “I just have so much fear for moms that don’t have that. I just feel so bad for them and it’s just a scary time right now to have a sick kid.”

Cases of RSV are rising in St. Louis and across the country.

At St. Louis Children’s Hospital, there are five times more hospitalized patients with RSV this October compared to October of last year. The rise in cases of RSV comes as phase three of a clinical trial for a vaccine has promising results. Dr. Carol Kao is a Washington University infectious disease physician at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Kao also led one of Pfizer’s test sites for the vaccine’s clinical trial.

“That’s really groundbreaking because as pediatricians we always get nervous around winter because we know respiratory season is coming so this would potentially be a real game-changer,” Dr. Kao says.

Pfizer’s vaccine would be administered to pregnant women, who then produce the antibodies that are passed onto newborns. When the vaccine was given to pregnant women, Dr. Kao said it was 80% effective in preventing severe RSV in babies up to three months old. For babies up to six months old, the vaccine was 70% effective. Dr. Kao said that will change how doctors and hospitals handle RSV in the future.

“People are aware of RSV and what it can really do,” Dr. Kao said. “I do hope in the upcoming seasons when it is actually available that moms will remember how bad it was last year and be open to getting it.”

Dr. Kao told News 4 Pfzier is planning to submit for FDA approval by the end of 2022. The FDA then has to decide if the vaccine is approved, making it the first vaccine for RSV.

Dr. Kao’s hope is the vaccine will be available to all pregnant women ahead of the next RSV season.

