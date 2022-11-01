Questions of larger crime operation emerge after Fenton shop becomes eighth targeted gun store since summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office now believes more suspects are involved after a gun store in Fenton becomes the latest target of attacks, where criminals steal cars, use them to bust down the front door, and ransack what’s inside in a few minutes.

The owner of Modern Weapon Systems is now speaking out about the dangers of stealing these items and the need to prosecute these crimes.

Ian McFarland has owned Modern Weapon Systems in Fenton for 13 years.

“I enjoy selling liberty,” McFarland said. “It’s the American dream to sell the second amendment.”

McFarland said he isn’t a fan of criminals targeting his business. It’s why he locks up each gun at the end of the night. It’s a habit since he first opened his doors, but one that’s paid off over the weekend.

“Anytime you can deter a thief or how they can get in, think it through you know and set up your business around that you’ll be very successful making sure they don’t get on the street,” McFarland said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff told News 4, two people showed up, scoping the area out at 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

They came back 45 minutes later, with two more helpers and a stolen Hyundai. This car was used to ram the front door. Responding officers missed the thieves by less than two minutes.

“Two vehicles, both stolen, one a battering ram, the other a getaway vehicle. In and out real quick trying to get whatever they can,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Coordinator Grant Bissell said.

News 4 asked Bissell with the Sheriff’s Office, if our community is dealing with a metro crime ring. He said he doesn’t have all the information detectives have, but there is clearly a trend.

“It’s definitely a problem,” Bissell explained. “We’ve seen this multiple times across the area.”

This is the eighth crime of its kind going back to this past summer. Most notable among the batch is an incident on September 5th, where drivers rammed the front door of a gun store in Wright City. Just a few days earlier, thieves shattered the glass entrances of Academy Sports Stores in St. Peters and O’Fallon, Illinois.

“If you continue to vote for people who don’t prosecute, and don’t hold criminals accountable, your crime wave will get bigger, and it’s not just gun stores,” McFarland said.

In the last 24 hours, several St. Louis businesses have been hit by crooks including Urban Chestnut, Rooster, and Simply Delicious.

News 4 obtained surveillance video of at least eight people breaking into 39 Castles shoe shop in downtown. They cleared as many shelves as possible in about 14 minutes.

“So many businesses are working hard and putting time to elevate the culture of St. Louis and give us more, even more, to be proud of,” Owner Darryl Jones explained. “About a $25,000-speed bump but it’s something right? It could have been worse. I still have my life, still have my shop, but it’s a pretty big speed bump and we will get through it.”

Back in Fenton, McFarland said it’s a better experience to be a gun shop owner in Jefferson County. He said when he arrived Sunday morning, he found 23 police cruisers from both Jefferson County and St. Louis Country providing mutual aid.

“You’re looking at a lifetime of sentences when they sentence you,” McFarland said about the criminals who robbed him. “You will not get off. These are multiple felony charges. If you’re in Jefferson County, you will stay here and be prosecuted. If you’re in St. Louis County and City, I’m not so sure.”

Bissell wouldn’t comment on if the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office is more aggressive than neighboring counties, but he did say the sheriff’s office has a strong relationship with those attorneys.

“If we can bring good enough proof to them of a crime committed,” Bissell shared. “It’s very rare that they turn and say this isn’t going to work for us.”

Charges right now include theft, property damage, and vehicle theft. The sheriff’s office told News 4 unreleased security footage shows one of the two suspects inside the business with a gun. So it’s possible more charges could be added.

“It’s the stolen vehicle ... literally becoming weaponized in a case like this, where you have people who are intending to commit crimes, perhaps they are felons, we don’t know but if they have weapons that make it another crime you can stack on top of that,” Bissell said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it has several promising leads in this case.

The ATF is also involved in the investigation.

