Parole denied for former St. Louis officer who killed other officer in game of Russian Roulette

Former St. Louis officer Nathaniel Hendren has been denied parole in the shooting of Katlyn Alix.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nathaniel Hendren, a former St. Louis police officer who killed one of his fellow officers in a game of Russian Roulette, has been denied parole.

In 2019, Hendren shot and killed Katlyn Alix, a fellow officer, in a game of Russian Roulette.

Alix was off duty, but Hendren and another officer were on duty and were supposed to be out patrolling.

Hendren plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and must now serve his full term, which goes until Oct. 20-24.

