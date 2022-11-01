National summit underway to address record-high school shootings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A national summit is underway, bringing experts and educators together to address the issue.

From Uvalde, Texas, to St. Louis just last week, school shootings in the United States have already climbed to a record high this year.

According to Education Week, there have been 40 school shootings resulting in injuries or deaths in 2022. Thirty-four people were killed, and 88 were injured.

“Every child, every person in this country, and around the world frankly, deserves a safe, secure, supportive environment in which to be educated,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorka.

Mayorkas kicked off a three-day virtual summit on school safety and security Tuesday.

He says the response to violence needs to involve everyone from health professionals, parents and law enforcement.

“This really requires an all of community response to the fact that individuals are expressing their infirmities, their challenges, through acts of violence targeting children,” said Mayorkas.

Officials are concerned about the rise of “swatting” incidents, which are calls to emergency responders with false threats to try and elicit a police response.

And schools are also trying to guard against cyber attacks, like the one that targeted Los Angeles Unified in September.

Mayorkas said the government recommends victims not pay the ransom demand.

He says federal agencies are prepared to help schools patch vulnerabilities and identify bad actors.

