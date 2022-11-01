A Mild Stretch Before The Rain Hits

Weather Discussion: Mild days are ahead for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 70s. Next rain chance is Friday night into Saturday.

We have three more days with highs reaching well above normal into the 70s. Not quite record territory which is 80s, but we’ll keep an eye on Friday with a forecast high of 78 and a record of 82. This is a dry stretch too and good days to rake leaves, though the winds will turn breeze by Friday.

Friday night, mainly after Midnight for St. Louis, is when the next rain arrives. Right now the focus on timing is Saturday morning to midday, but we’ll keep you posted on any changes as it’s still several days away. However, this could be a solid rainfall with indication of 0.5″ to 1″+ possible. The rain looks to taper off later in the day Saturday and Sunday now looks dry.

