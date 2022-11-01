I-70 all lanes shut down north of St. Louis, multiple children involved in accident
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All of westbound I-70 north of St. Louis at Adelaide are shut for a major wreck involving multiple children.
We know that four children have been hurt. As far as adults, City Fire, who’s handling the wreck, has not given us any information.
This story will be updated as we learn more about the accident.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.