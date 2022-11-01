First Alert Weather Day Tuesday Morning: Watch For Areas of Dense Fog

Weather Discussion: First Alert Weather Day just for Tuesday morning as we watch for areas of thick fog. The Advisory is for the Illinois side, but it could expand and there will be fog in spots on the Missouri side too but perhaps not as widespread. However, watch for reduced visibility all across the region if you hit a patch of dense fog.

Tuesday is November 1st and the start of the month brings us temperatures in the 70s with lots of sunshine and a dry day. This will be the first time since 2008 that we’ve started November with 4 consecutive days of 70+ weather as the rest of the week remains mild.

Over the weekend, we see more rain with the next cold front. This could wash out some weekend plans, but we have plenty of time to pin down exactly when. The models lately are focused mostly on Saturday, but check back with us on news4 for updates as we pinpoint the timing for you.

