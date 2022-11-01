Endangered Silver Advisory

Johnie Jones was last seen in his apartment on Oct. 24
Johnie Jones, missing senior
Johnie Jones, missing senior(St. Louis County Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department issued an advisory for a missing senior.

Johnie Jones, a 79-year-old Black man, was last seen at his apartment in the 12500 block of Sparking Lake Dr. on Oct. 24.

Jones is 6 feet tall, 227 pounds has grey/black hair and brown eyes. He requires oxygen and medication.

If anyone sees Jones or has information about him, call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AD Fact Check | Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s attack on opponent Sen. Darren Bailey’s school
AD Fact Check | Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s attack on opponent Sen. Darren Bailey’s school
St. Charles County man loses life savings to scammers, falls victim to ‘grandparents scam’
St. Charles County man loses life savings to scammers, falls victim to ‘grandparents scam’
More health resources offered to students, families one week since CVPA/CMSB
More health resources offered to students, and families one week since CVPA/CMSB deadly shooting
St. Charles County man loses life savings to scammers, falls victim to ‘grandparents scam’
St. Charles County man loses life savings to scammers, falls victim to ‘grandparents scam’