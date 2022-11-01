Endangered Silver Advisory

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department issued an advisory for a missing senior.

Johnie Jones, a 79-year-old Black man, was last seen at his apartment in the 12500 block of Sparking Lake Dr. on Oct. 24.

Jones is 6 feet tall, 227 pounds has grey/black hair and brown eyes. He requires oxygen and medication.

If anyone sees Jones or has information about him, call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

