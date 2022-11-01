Ely Walker residents say board members are violating city’s consent order

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis has put them on notice to clean up crime, but now News 4 is learning, from residents, that Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue may not be doing all it’s supposed to. Residents said there are out-of-control trash pile-ups, squatting homeless people in their garages and non-residents throwing parties on their roof.

“It’s a free for all, you know, everybody just live how you wanna live. There’s no rules. There’s no nothing,” Allie Byrd said.

Byrd and several other residents News 4 talked with said the condo’s board members ignored the orders to clean up its many concerns.

On Sept. 6, St. Louis city attorney’s implemented a consent order forcing the condo board members to increase safety and security measures and do to so within 45 days.

“The court order was the board’s chance to right their many, many wrongs, and they can’t even do that,” Tyler Calhoun, another resident, said.

Residents said they haven’t made many changes to security and still don’t feel safe living at Ely Walker.

“I think it can be better,” Byrd said.

“They’ve been done very lax, for a minimal effort, and then some things have been done late,” Calhoun added.

Some things noted for improvement in the consent order were updated locks on main entrances and on-site security. Residents stated strangers are still getting into the building, including homeless people squatting in their garage and non-residents throwing parties on their rooftop.

“People are still rushing behind people when they come in the door, so if we don’t have security constantly, there’s nothing we can really do about it,” Calhoun explained.

Some residents said they want to see the control of the building taken out of STL CityWide employees’ hands. Five of whom currently sit on Ely Walker’s Condominium Board. Residents told News 4 they want to enter into a receivership with the city to remove the board completely.

“We need them to come in here, truly look at the building, see what we’ve been telling them for months and weeks now,” Calhoun said.

When St. Louis City Leaders were asked what further action they plan to take against the board, given residents’ documentation of ongoing and new problems, they said they’ll be talking about this later this week.

We also reached out to the condo board’s attorney, who didn’t get back to us. For now, residents said they’re sick of giving second chances.

“The board needs to lose this building. They’ve had more than enough time. Their time’s up,” Calhoun said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.