EducationPlus and Arch Apparel partner to make t-shirt supporting SLPS and CVPA

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - EducationPlus has collaborated with Arch Apparel to create a t-shirt in support of SLPS and Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, in the wake of last week’s shooting.

Proceeds from the sale of this shirt will be used to support the ongoing needs of the school.

“All of us were heartbroken when we heard about the shooting and felt helpless to do anything,” said Paul Ziegler, CEO of EducationPlus. “One of our member school districts suggested the creation of a t-shirt as a way to show our support and also generate some financial help for SLPS as they will continue to have ongoing needs in the coming weeks and months. We were thrilled that Arch Apparel was willing to partner with us on this project.”

“Our hearts go out to everyone effected by the tragic shooting last week. We are humbled to be asked to be involved in such an important project in raising money for our education community,” said Aaron Park, owner, head of creative and business strategy for Arch Apparel.

Arch Apparel created the t-shirt design that represents SLPS on the front and has all of the area’s school district’s logos on the back.

The t-shirt will be available for purchase on the Arch Apparel website for one week.

