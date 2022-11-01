Construction continues at NGA campus in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Construction is continuing at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) campus in north St. Louis.

News 4 was invited to get a first-hand look at the construction at the corner of Jefferson and Cass avenues. The new addition will create more jobs and boost the economy in an underserved part of St. Louis.

The organization’s current facility is located south of downtown St. Louis. They provide intelligence to the military and other United States agencies.

Construction is expected to be done in 2024. The entire campus should open in 2026.

