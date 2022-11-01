2 men charged in connection with robbery, shooting of woman in Granite City

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing and shooting a Granite City woman.

On Tuesday, November 1, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that he charged Semaj Bass, 20, of St. Louis and Brian Doss Jr., 19, of St. Louis with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of armed robbery.

According to a release, the charges allege that Doss and Bass fired a .22-caliber rifle at the woman on Sept. 29 as she walked in the area of Grand Avenue and State Street, and demanded her cell phone and purse.

Police say the woman survived a gunshot to the back.

Haine says he expects the facts of the case to show that, after the robbery and shooting, the suspects fled in their vehicle. Police used data from Automated License Plate Readers to track the vehicle back to St. Louis.

The case was investigated by Granite City Police Department. Associate Judge Ronald R. Slemer set bail for the defendants at $300,000 each.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.