Car thief shot by son of woman he stole from, Richmond Heights police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in Richmond Heights are investigating after a woman’s car was stolen and her son shot at the suspects.

According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, the incident took place Monday morning in the area of I-64 and Big Bend Boulevard. A woman’s BMW was stolen in Sunset Hills.

Police said the woman’s son followed the suspects to Big Bend Boulevard and I-64 and rammed his car into the stolen BMW. He then got out and fired shots at the suspects, striking one of them in the leg.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Most of the other suspects were taken into custody after fleeing into a nearby neighborhood. One remains at large.

Investigators said two schools in the area were placed on lockdown but have now resumed normal operations.

No other information has been released at this time.

