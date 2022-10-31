Pumpkin chucking event held to raise awareness on local anti-bullying and mental health resources

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - This past June, a video out of Wentzville Middle School went viral. It was a bullying incident that riled up parents, students and local leaders. This Halloween season, the city of Wentzville is ramping up its efforts to promote mental health and anti-bullying programs.

“My daughter had to switch schools after the assault last year,” Paul Tripp said.

Tripp’s daughter was the victim in that viral bullying video. A student walks up to Tripp’s daughter in the cafeteria, dumps chocolate milk on her, then punches her repeatedly.

“It’s just been one thing, after another, after another, after another,” Tripp said.

Tripp said because of his daughter’s constant fear for safety, she’s now moving schools. After that video spread across the internet, Wentzville city leaders said they’ve been stepping up to try and make changes.

“Bullying doesn’t just happen in school. It happens outside of school, it happens online. People are looking for help for their kids and themselves and what to do, and that’s why we just wanted to be a resource,” Tricia Byrnes said.

Byrnes, a Wentzville Alderwoman, was one of many who organized Sunday’s Pumpkin Chuckin’ event where families came to smash pumpkins and learn about local anti-bullying and mental health resources.

“I think there’s more awareness to it and people are trying to find a way to address it,” Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione said.

Dozens of residents came with their kids to learn more about the city’s local resources.

“I think it’s amazing for everyone to come together and have these kids out here, and getting things out they’ve probably been holding in,” Tripp explained.

As the city takes steps to address bullying, some parents said they hope school leaders will do the same.

“They just really need to hold them accountable. They’re not doing anything to hold them accountable if they do something wrong. They may give them a five-day out-of-school suspension, but that’s a vacation. There’s so many other ways to hold them accountable like victim impact panel or anger management, and they’re not implementing any of that,” Tripp said.

We’ve reached out to Wentzville School District to see what changes have been made to its bullying policy since last reporting on this incident in June. We’re waiting to hear back.

