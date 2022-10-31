Person injured in north St. Louis shooting
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said a 16-year-old was privately taken to a hospital and may also be a victim of this shooting.
No other information was released.
