Person injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said a 16-year-old was privately taken to a hospital and may also be a victim of this shooting.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.