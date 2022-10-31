Page to sign bill allocating $11 million in ARPA money to demolish vacant St. Louis County properties

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will sign a bill on Tuesday to allocate millions of dollars to demolish troubled properties.

The money will be from the American Rescue Plan Act and will be used to demolish vacant and abandoned buildings across St. Louis County.

Sam Page will sign Bill 111 Tuesday morning at the Castle Point Empowerment House in Castle Point Park.

