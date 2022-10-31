Spot showers this morning but dry for trick-or-treat

Weather Discussion: Scattered light rain will impact the morning commute. You’ll be tapping on the brakes and using the windshield wipers as you drive through the showers.

The rain will clear before lunchtime, and we turn the forecast around this afternoon. Clouds will decrease while temperatures warm to the lower 60s.

The sunset tonight is 6:01 pm, which means you’ll have dark skies for trick-or-treating. Bring a flashlight, glowsticks, or wear some reflective gear so cars can see you. Temperatures will lower to the mid-50s when the candy hunt wraps up.

Tuesday is November 1st and the start of the month brings us temperatures in the 70s. Over the weekend, we see more rain with the next cold front.

