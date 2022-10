ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Northeast Ambulance and Fire District is holding a trick-or-treating at their administration building tonight.

The event will be from 5:30-9 p.m. tonight at 7100 Natural Bridge Rd.

There will be exotic animals, a petting zoo, a haunted maze, candy bags, popcorn and gift bags for the best costumes.

Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District Halloween event (Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection)

