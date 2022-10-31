Multiple St. Louis businesses burglarized overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Several St. Louis businesses were targeted in an overnight string of burglaries.

According to St. Louis police, the businesses were burglarized within two hours of one another early on Halloween morning.

The first burglary occurred around 2:40 a.m. Monday at 1115 Pine Street, which houses 39 Castles and Simply Delicious. Six men broke into the businesses and ransacked them, police said. Shoes were thrown around and multiple shoes were taken from 39 Castles. At Simply Delicious, a cash register and a bag of money were taken.

The suspects reportedly drove off in a white Hyundai Elantra and a dark gray Nissan sedan.

Less than 30 minutes later, a white sedan and a silver sedan were seen in front of the Rooster Restaurant at 1025 Washington Avenue. A suspect reportedly threw a brick through the front door, shattering the glass so three suspects could get inside. The owner of the restaurant reported that nothing was stolen.

Shortly after, officers were called to two businesses on Manchester - The Parlor at 4170 Manchester and Hot Java Bar at 4195 Manchester. Responding officers saw two windows shattered and then heard glass shattering nearby. The officers saw a gray sedan parked outside of the Hot Java Bar, and when they approached the business, several suspects ran out to the nearby sedan.

An officer attempted to capture the driver of the Nissan sedan, who was armed with a gun, but a suspect in another car reached for a gun, at which time the officer retreated for cover, police said. The driver and suspects ran from officers and drove off in a white Hyundai Elantra. According to police, a safe containing money was taken from The Parlor. Officers also reported the cars the suspects had were connected to other business burglaries. They also said that numerous shoes were found in the sedan.

About ten minutes later, officers were called for a burglary alarm at Urban Chestnut at 4465 Manchester. Once on scene, police said they found the cash register open, but could not determine if anything had been taken.

St. Louis police said it is believed that there are believed to be several groups burglarizing businesses. They also said that there have been arrests in some of the previous burglaries.

Officers are encouraging businesses to activate their burglar alarms when they close, remove cash from registers and make sure surveillance cameras are active. They also said their burglary squads “continue to work diligently” on these crimes.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.