More health resources offered to students, and families one week since CVPA/CMSB deadly shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One week since students, staff and families were rocked by deadly gunfire inside their campus, both Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Biosciences high schools remain closed.

“A campus, which is a sanctuary for our healers, artists, scientists, and creatives, has been hit with an outbreak of bullet-related injury. We think this region should be losing its mind, moving heaven and earth for anything that these kids need,” said LJ Punch.

Punch is the Executive Director and Founder of the The T, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides education and resources to help communities heal from trauma related to bullet injuries. The organization is now working in conjunction with St. Louis Public Schools to continue to offer resources to help families and students impacted by last week’s shooting process their grief and trauma.

“The reason we opened up our space, even before it was completely ready to be open is we wanted to create a new safe haven, a new sanctuary for kids when they’re displaced from their schools right now,” said Punch.

This week, the district is hosting in-person counseling for all students from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the T-Hive, the organization’s new facility location inside the Delmar Divine building in North City. Counseling staff will be made available for one-on-one services with anyone in the St. Louis public schools community seeking help. Students can also come together in this space to talk about their trauma together or simply hang out.

News 4 saw a handful of students using the space on Monday. Some of them worked on making artwork, while others described what it felt like to be inside the school when the shooting happened.

“Right now, everyone who wanted to be seen is being seen, and I think there’s a huge amount of flex because of the collaboration with all of these community partners, [which include] Places for People, The Mental Health Board,” said Punch. “All these folks are pouring in making sure that this is appropriately staffed.”

Additional events will be hosted at that location for people to come together and process trauma, including a pumpkin decorating contest, which happened today from 5 to 7 p.m., boxing classes throughout the day on Tuesday, and an open mic night happening this Friday.

“Families are invited. We want parents too, not just kids. And if there’s even younger one that want to come through, we’ll be here all day,” said Punch. “And listen, if we grow out of this space, we have other rooms in this building that we are already reserving so we can build and build…whatever it takes to meet the need.”

As far as what the future holds for students and families within the CVPA and CSMB community, a spokesperson for SLPS says the district should know by the end of the week when students will return to classes at the campus. They are also working with the U.S. Department of Education on a longer-term plan on counseling and support services for the students and staff that were in the buildings when the shooting happened.

A full link to resources for people processing grief can be found on The T STL website as well as SLPS’s website.

