MoDOT: Two-month closure of I-270 westbound entrance ramp begins Wednesday

This two-month closure starts Wednesday, November 2, at 7 a.m., weather permitting.(KEYC News Now, File)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close the westbound I-270 entrance ramp from Hanley Road/Graham Road this week.

This two-month closure starts Wednesday, November 2, at 7 a.m., weather permitting.

The closure will allow crews to connect the existing I-270 westbound ramp to the new roundabout, currently under construction.

The closure and construction work are part of the $278 million I-270 North Project infrastructure upgrades.

To stay current on the status of this closure and to view a project overview and graphic displays of planned construction, please visit the I-270 North Project website.

