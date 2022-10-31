Longtime South Grand staple moving to Richmond Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime South Grand staple King & I is moving to St. Louis County.

Monday, the Thai restaurant announced it will be moving to the spot that used to be occupied by Blaze Pizza at 8039 Dale. The plan is for the new location to open in Spring, 2023.

The restaurant has been located in the South Grand neighborhood since it opened 1983.

