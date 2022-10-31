Longtime South Grand staple moving to Richmond Heights

A rendering of the future Richmond Heights location of King & I
A rendering of the future Richmond Heights location of King & I(King & I)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime South Grand staple King & I is moving to St. Louis County.

Monday, the Thai restaurant announced it will be moving to the spot that used to be occupied by Blaze Pizza at 8039 Dale. The plan is for the new location to open in Spring, 2023.

The restaurant has been located in the South Grand neighborhood since it opened 1983.

