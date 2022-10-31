Fun Halloween events in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Spooky season is here, and if you are looking for things to do for Halloween, try some of these places around the Lou.

The Darkness Haunted House: Located in Soulard, the Darkness was labeled as America’s scariest haunted house. Participants will be able to walk through the two-story haunted house filled with scary animatronics, moving floors, tight spaces, and ghouls creeping behind every corner. The Darkness also contains an escape room with a variety of themes, and a mini golf course

Tickets for The Darkness are $30. To find out more about the haunted house, click here.

Boo at the Zoo: Come visit the Saint Louis Zoo from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., from Oct. 14 through 30th, to enjoy the new decorations throughout the zoo. They will also have strolling entertainers throughout the week and stage shows on Friday through Sunday, from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Fright Fest at Six Flags St. Louis (Eureka, MO): Come out to Six Flags and enjoy the thrills of rides during the day and the chills of monsters chasing you during the night. Fright Fest contains four different haunted attractions around the park, four scare zones, and four different shows.

The park also added new events for children, including a candy trail and pirate trail. For more information, visit sixflags.com/stlouis.

Creepyworld Haunted House (Fenton, MO): Take a long journey through America’s biggest and longest haunted scream park. This place features 13 different haunted attractions in one location, including a light show, carved pumpkin displays, haunted mazes, and a hayride.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Kokomo Joe’s Fear Haunted House (St. Peters, MO): Kokomo Joe’s is having its first 15-minute haunted house all the way through Oct. 29. Admission for a kid-friendly session will cost $15, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The admission for ages 12 years and up will be $20, from 8 to 11 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit kjfun.com/fearhauntedhouse.

Lemp Brewery Haunted House: Take a tour of the legendary Lemp Brewery. This haunted attraction gives guests a glimpse of the gruesome history of the Lemp family.

The Lemp Brewery lasts roughly around 25 minutes and has a pitch-black maze near the end. Tickets are $25.

For more information, click here.

Eckert’s Ecktoberfest (Belleville, IL): Eckert’s is having its annual Ektoberfest all the way until Oct. 30th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants can enjoy wagon rides, live entertainment, food, and, of course, apple picking.

For more information, click here.

St. Louis Happy Hour Halloweekend Bar Crawl

This event will occur on October 22, 29, and 31. Bars will serve drink specials, and there will be a costume contest and more.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Benton Park Halloween Tour

Participants can take a journey through the dark history of the neighborhood. They will also learn about real events that occurred, including the burning of a convent that is now known as the Jacob Kern mansion.

The tour will feature other historic houses that are not usually mentioned. The walk will start at the corner of Arsenal and Missouri Ave.

Tickets for this event start at $18. For more information, click here.

Legends and Lanterns Tour (St. Charles, MO)

Participants can take a journey through the legendary Main Street. There will be treats and tricks for kids, hayrides through the historic town, and more.

To find out more about this event, click here.

Fire House Trick-or-Treat (Beverly Hills, Mo.)

Join firefighters and paramedics at the Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District, at 7100 Natural Bridge, for a safe space to trick-or-treat on Halloween. From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., participants can enjoy a featured petting zoo, haunted maze, gift bags for best costumes, and more. There will be lots of candy and popcorn.

