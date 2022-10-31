Funeral held for teacher killed at St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Family and friends paused to remember the teacher killed in the high school shooting in south St. Louis City.

“She was the most selfless person I’ve ever known, and I know many of you would agree. Mom was always there for us,” Jean Kuczka’s son, Stephen, said during his mother’s funeral on Monday. “She was always there for anyone who needed her. That was the common thread of Jean’s life. Let’s celebrate that life.”

Jean Kuczka and Alexzandria Bell were shot and killed when a former student showed up with a rifle at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on October 24.

“Mom believed every child is a unique being and deserved a chance to learn,” Stephen Kuczka Jr. said about his mother, who spent 20 years in public schools. “[The] spark park that led her there wasn’t gone, but she was looking forward to retiring soon. She was ready to spend more time with the people she loved.”

Jean Kuczka’s funeral was Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.

