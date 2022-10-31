Dry & Cool for trick-or-treat, Big Warm Up Coming This Week

Weather Discussion: Spotty drizzle this afternoon will end from west to east as the clouds slowly clear out during the evening. So, it will be dry for trick-or-treat this evening and cool in the mid to upper 50s.

The sunset tonight is 6:02 pm, which means you’ll have dark skies for trick-or-treating. You might consider bringing a flashlight, glowsticks, or wear some reflective gear so cars can see you.

Tuesday is November 1st and the start of the month brings us temperatures in the 70s. This will be the first time since 2008 that we’ve started November with 4 consecutive days of 70+ weather.

Over the weekend, we see more rain with the next cold front. This could wash out some weekend plans, but we have plenty of time to pin down exactly when. The models lately are focused mostly on Saturday, but check back with us on news4 for updates as we pinpoint the timing for you.

