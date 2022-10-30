Chances for rain decrease through the day

First Alert Forecast
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Rain will be heaviest in the morning with the first band moving northward. Accumulations as high as an inch are possible when you add the rain that has already fallen, and further rain throughout the day.

Rain and cloud cover will hold temperatures cooler than yesterday with highs hitting 60°. The widespread showers from this morning will clear out, and we’ll instead become more scattered. You’ll want to keep the rain jackets handy in case you get a shower overhead this afternoon. I think most will be dry for any outdoor Halloween activities.

Halloween Monday will also see a little rain. A smaller wave will develop over Oklahoma and move eastward Monday morning. Given the timing of the morning rain, I expect a wet morning commute but turning dry for the evening for all the kids wishing to trick or treat. Try to add a jacket or long sleeve to your costumes because temperatures will be in the 50s as you head out in the evening.

7 Day Forecast
