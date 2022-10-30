Racing community rallies behind young champion after race car destroyed in fire

METRO EAST (KMOV) - The racing community is rallying behind a Metro East girl who lost her race car when her family’s business caught fire.

Quinn Ahrens, 11, started racing just before she turned 6 and has never slowed down.

“Watching her out on the track is one of my greatest joys,” said Patrick Ahrens, her dad.

This week Ahrens’ business, Full Throttle Screen Printing in Waterloo was destroyed in a fire. Inside the store was his daughter’s race car.

“The hardest part is we had Quinn’s brand new, almost ready to race Super Cup car,” said Ahrens.

They’ve spent months and thousands of dollars on the car for Quinn to race with next spring.

“It was upsetting, to work so long on a car, and before you can even drive it, it’s just gone,” said the 11-year-old.

This year she won the Supercomp Championship at Gateway Kartplex in Madison County. She competes in regional and national races, but next spring was going to be a new adventure.

But the racing community won’t let a fire stop “The Mighty Quinn.” They jumped into action with a GoFundMe page to help the young racer raise funds for a new car ahead of the 2023 racing season.

“It made me happy to know there’s so many people out there that care about my racing career and care about us,” she said.

