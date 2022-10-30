Police officer treated for smoke inhalation after fire at motel in Pagedale

PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a motel in Pagedale Sunday morning.

The fire broke out just before 7:00 a.m. at the Robinson Motel in the 7100 block of Page. A Pagedale police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and a woman was taken to a hospital for observation.

Around 20 people were staying at the motel at the time; they will be staying at a community center temporarily.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.