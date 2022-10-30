Off & On Rain Through Midday Monday

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Spotty showers & drizzle will continue to be off and on this evening and overnight. Otherwise cloudy with patchy fog developing.

Halloween Monday will also see a little rain. Given the timing of the morning rain, I expect a wet morning commute but the rain should end by midday in the STL area. Damp weather may linger through the afternoon over S IL. Weather will be dry by evening for all the kids wishing to trick or treat. Try to add a jacket or long sleeve to your costumes because temperatures will be in the 50s as you head out in the evening.

Lots of sunshine and dry weather are the forecast for Tuesday - Thursday. We’ll see a big warm up too with highs back into the low 70s. Rain comes back into the forecast again next weekend.

7 Day Forecast
Tracking Rain For Tonight - Sunday, Could Linger Through Halloween
