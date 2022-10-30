Metro East landlords don’t qualify for FEMA grants for historic flooding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several Metro East landlords affected by July’s historic flooding learned they don’t qualify for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA opened up an in-person recovery site in Caseyville and East St. Louis Friday. The in-person sites opened three months after historic flooding in July. Many in the neighborhood by Terrace Drive and State Street were forced out of their homes because of the flooding.

“We’ve already had well over 100 people visit since Friday,” said Tiana Suber, media specialist with FEMA. “Normally, FEMA covers your main home. So, if you have a secondary home, if you have a vacation home, you have rental properties; FEMA doesn’t necessarily cover that, so the SBA would be more helpful to them to cover those expenses.”

The Small Business Administration offers low-interest rates for small businesses affected by historic flooding.

East St. Louis landlord Lorenzo Powell told News 4 he doesn’t qualify for FEMA grants because he is considered as a business for his two rental properties damaged by flooding, even though he owns the home.

He’s not interested in an SBA loan. He said he hasn’t made any money from his two rentals since July and has lost money fixing them up.

“I took a loss. So, I mean at this time, taking a loan would be another loss,” Powell said.

According to officials, individuals affected can qualify for up to $40,000 in grant money for personal property and $200,000 for structural home damage.

The Disaster Recovery Center locations are:

Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen Center

6755 State Street

East St. Louis, Illinois 62203

Caseyville Village Hall

909 South Main Street

Caseyville, Illinois 62232

Recovery center hours are:

Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you need help applying, FEMA can assist you at a Disaster Recovery Center.

Other ways to apply with FEMA are at DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.

If you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, you should file an insurance claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

For needs not covered by insurance or other sources, FEMA may be able to provide Individual Assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for:

Rental Assistance if you need to relocate because of flood damage

Personal Property that was damaged or destroyed by flooding

Lodging Reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily

Basic Home Repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by flooding

Other Serious Needs caused by recent flooding

In addition to the assistance listed, please note the following:

Only one application per household should be submitted.

FEMA does not pay for lost or spoiled food.

By law, FEMA is not allowed to duplicate insurance payments or assistance provided by other sources.

Homeowners and Renters: After applying with FEMA, if you have been referred to SBA for a disaster loan, please complete and submit the application. Submitting the SBA application makes it possible for you to be considered for additional grants if you are turned down for an SBA loan.

If you qualify for a loan, you will have that resource available if you choose to accept it.

Help with your SBA application is available at any Disaster Recovery Center.

For disaster updates from FEMA, follow @FEMAregion5 on Twitter, and turn on mobile notifications. Visit the disaster webpage at fema.gov/disaster/4676.

