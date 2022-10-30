Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning.

Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Woods was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

