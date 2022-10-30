Gun store near Fenton broken into overnight, authorities say

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects broke into a gun store near Fenton early Sunday morning and took gun accessories, police say.

The break-in happened just before 5:00 a.m. at Modern Weapons Systems, which is on Biltmore Drive, just outside the Fenton city limits in Jefferson County, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells News 4 that two male suspects broke the glass on a door or window to get in before they stole gun accessories. The owners of Modern Weapons Systems store their guns in a secured area after business hours, so the suspects did not steal any guns.

Deputies got to the scene five minutes after the store’s alarm went off and moments after the suspects fled, the sheriff’s office says.

