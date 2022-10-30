$900 thousand raised during St. Louis’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local families came together on Saturday for a special cause and joined forces for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

KMOV meteorologist, Kent Ehrhardt, emceed Saturday’s event at the chesterfield amphitheater.

The walk is one of the biggest events of the year for the Alzheimer’s Association, with thousands of participants.

This year’s walk has raised more than $900,000. The money raised will go to research and providing care to patients.

