Tracking Rain For Tonight - Sunday, Could Linger Through Halloween

Weather Discussion: An area of low pressure is currently over Arkansas and heading this way. It’s why we saw the increase in clouds today, and why we’ll see rain chances ramp up tonight. Showers will begin after sunset over SE MO. Expect showers to begin in the St. Louis metro after midnight.

Scattered showers will continue to be likely on Sunday, especially in the morning. Showers will continue to be a possibility through the afternoon and evening, but will be much more isolated. It wouldn’t hurt to have a rain jacket near you for any trunk or treating events Sunday.

I’m forecasting a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the lower 60s for Halloween. I have added a chance for rain, mainly during the first half of the day. So keeping that trick or treat forecast dry for now.

Tuesday is the first day of November. Expect temperatures near 70 degrees for the start of the new month.

