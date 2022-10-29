Teen killed, 2 others injured in overnight crash in South County

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A teen was killed and two others were injured in an accident that happened in South County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Gravois and Cinnabar Drive around 1:20 a.m. Police tell News 4 that a Lexus sedan with six people inside was going eastbound on Gravois at a high rate of speed when it left the road and hit a utility pole.

The teen, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were injured. One was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the other suffered minor injuries, was treated and released.

The driver and other passengers were not injured.

