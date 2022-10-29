Metro East man charged in fatal hit-and-run

Brion C. Earts is accused of reckless homicide after a fatal hit-and-run.
Brion C. Earts is accused of reckless homicide after a fatal hit-and-run.(Illinois State Police)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An East St. Louis man has been charged with reckless homicide in a hit-and-run that left a 59-year-old man dead.

St. Clair County prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Brion C. Earts with failure to report a deadly accident and fleeing a police officer, in addition to reckless homicide.

Earts’ bond was set at $50,000. No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Mike Parson visits St. Louis area on August 24, 2022
Confusion arises over MO gun laws following Gov. Parson’s visit to St. Louis
Halloween street party in the Central West End
Halloween street party in the Central West End
4 indicted on federal gun, drug charges
A a St. Louis County jury convicted Michael Andrew Bryant, 46, of three counts of Sodomy 1st...
‘The nightmare is over’: Man receives sentencing for kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Kinloch