Metro East man charged in fatal hit-and-run
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An East St. Louis man has been charged with reckless homicide in a hit-and-run that left a 59-year-old man dead.
St. Clair County prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Brion C. Earts with failure to report a deadly accident and fleeing a police officer, in addition to reckless homicide.
Earts’ bond was set at $50,000. No other information was released.
