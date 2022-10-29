Metro East man charged in fatal hit-and-run

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An East St. Louis man has been charged with reckless homicide in a hit-and-run that left a 59-year-old man dead.

St. Clair County prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Brion C. Earts with failure to report a deadly accident and fleeing a police officer, in addition to reckless homicide.

Earts’ bond was set at $50,000. No other information was released.

