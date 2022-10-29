Man accused of threatening to shoot bus in Iron County, MO

Bryan Baldwin is accused by police of threatening to shoot a bus.
Bryan Baldwin is accused by police of threatening to shoot a bus.(Iron County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man is accused of threatening to shoot a bus with an AR-15 in Iron County, Missouri.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office alleges Bryan Baldwin was armed with an AR-15 with two loaded magazines and a handgun at the entrance of Hidden Valley and MO Highway 49 around 3 p.m. Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said Baldwin said he was going to shoot the bus. It is unclear how many people were on the bus at the time.

Baldwin was taken into custody and faces multiple felony charges, but the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges. No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Elderly woman killed in North County crash
A school bus arrives at Jana Elementary School on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 in Florissant, Mo....
Jana Elementary students likely to attend different Hazelwood School District schools, testing pending
Gov. Mike Parson visits St. Louis area on August 24, 2022
Confusion arises over MO gun laws following Gov. Parson’s visit to St. Louis
Halloween street party in the Central West End
Halloween street party in the Central West End