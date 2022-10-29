Local comic shops to donate portion of proceeds to help CVPA shooting victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Comic book shops in the St. Louis area are donating a portion of their proceeds to help victims of the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

The shops will donate some of their sales from Saturday and Sunday to people directly impacted. The participating stores are listed below:

Comics Headquarters 4352 Telegraph Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129

Apotheosis Comics, 3206 S. Grand, St. Louis, MO

All-American Collectibles 3268 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63139

Altered States Comics 671 Big Bend Rd, Manchester, MO 63021

StL Comics Toys & More 4117 Old Hwy 94 S, St Charles, MO 6330

News 4 has also compiled a list of fundraisers set up to help people after the tragedy.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.