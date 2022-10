FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- A 19-year-old man died after a shooting in Florissant Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Calvary Bible Church of Florissant in the 800 block of Graham Road around 1:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately released. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

