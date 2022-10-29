First Alert: Mid-60s today, tracking rain for Halloween weekend

Weather Discussion: Clouding over today as low pressure moves up from the south. We’ll still have a comfortable day with temperatures in the upper 60s.

The same low pressure to the south is bringing rain to parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas today. As it tracks north, it will push cloud cover into our area. The showers will lose their coverage and enter a drier environment in Missouri. By the time it moves into our forecast counties tonight, the rain won’t be as widespread or heavy. Expect isolated showers tonight and scattered showers Sunday.

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid and upper 60s. Lows overnight will sit in the 50s, with a slightly cooler day tomorrow reaching 60°.

It wouldn’t hurt to have a rain jacket near you for any trunk or treating events Sunday. I’m forecasting a dry but cloudy day with temperatures in the lower 60s for Halloween.

Tuesday is the first day of November. Expect temperatures in the 70s for the start of the new month.

