Ferguson police investigate attempted carjacking, shooting death

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Ferguson police are investigating a carjacking attempt and shooting death that the department believes are connected.

Police said in a press release that an attempted carjacking was reported in the 200 block of Hartnett early Thursday morning. A person said they were sitting in their car when people tried to steal it. He fired shots, but police did not find anyone suffering from gunshot wounds in the area at the time.

The following day, police said, someone reported a body in their backyard in the 300 block of Dames. Officers found a dead person between 15-18 years old who had gunshot wounds. Police believe the attempted carjacking and the shooting victim are connected incidents.

The investigation into the two incidents is ongoing.

