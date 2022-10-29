Ferguson police investigate attempted carjacking, shooting death

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Ferguson police are investigating a carjacking attempt and shooting death that the department believes are connected.

Police said in a press release that an attempted carjacking was reported in the 200 block of Hartnett early Thursday morning. A person said they were sitting in their car when people tried to steal it. He fired shots, but police did not find anyone suffering from gunshot wounds in the area at the time.

The following day, police said, someone reported a body in their backyard in the 300 block of Dames. Officers found a dead person between 15-18 years old who had gunshot wounds. Police believe the attempted carjacking and the shooting victim are connected incidents.

The investigation into the two incidents is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A school bus arrives at Jana Elementary School on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 in Florissant, Mo....
Jana Elementary students to attend different Hazelwood School District schools, testing pending
Jana Elementary students to attend different Hazelwood School District schools, testing pending
tribute
Vigil held for victims of school shooting
Local comic shops to donate portion of proceeds to help CVPA shooting victims