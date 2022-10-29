Alumni-led organization vying to keep Rosati-Kain open through nonprofit status

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A month since students, staff, faculty, and alumnae were rocked by the Archdiocese of St. Louis’ plans to close Rosati-Kain High School, members of the school’s community have mobilized for change.

“We all needed a minute to be shocked, but in true Rosati girl fashion, we picked ourselves up, we dusted ourselves off and we went to work,” said Cynthia Goudy.

Goudy is the Chair of R-K Forever’s steering committee. R-K Forever is an organization of 500 alumni, parents and community leaders created in the days following the Archdiocese’s announcement.

The group has been working since then to create multiple scenarios and solutions for how to keep Rosati-Kain open independent of the Archdiocese. The organization is divided into seven working groups handling things like finance, fundraising, and establishing a new governing board.

“We are in the process of filing our 501(c)(3) status, we have filed articles of incorporation, we have written preliminary bylaws. We have done five-year financial models. We have done five-year, one-year, three-year strategic plans. We have outlined and accomplished so much,” said Goudy.

By filing a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, the organization will be able to accept donations for the creation of Rosati-Kain Academy, an independent all girls catholic school.

“Last week we submitted our proposal to the Archdiocese for the archbishop’s blessing. That was kind of the first step. As soon as yesterday we’ve had some ongoing conversations with them, and we are both encouraged about what that looks like,” said Goudy. “Any school in the St. Louis area under his jurisdiction has to ask for his blessing to start a new school. It doesn’t matter if you’re archdiocesan. It doesn’t matter if you’re a school by a different organization, a brother organization, a sister organization, you have to still ask for his blessing to operate.”

Goudy says she cannot go into details as to what has been discussed in those conversations, but she tells News 4 if the Archdiocese does not give its blessing for the school to continue to operate as a nonprofit in their Central West End building, R-K Forever is planning ahead other solutions that may include operating in a different location.

Goudy says they are giving the Archdiocese until November 15 to decide.

“Our students have to put Rosati-Kain on their application by November 13. We’ve actually contacted all of the other girls’ schools and we’re in communication with them about not penalizing the girls who put Rosati-Kain first and making sure that we have a space for them if Rosati-Kain doesn’t exist anymore,” said Goudy. “We’re ready for every scenario that they may say.”

However, they are confident R-K Forever will accomplish its goal in keeping the school’s legacy going.

“This school is not going anywhere,” said Michelle Martin Bonner, who is on the R-K Forever Committee and is an alumnus of the institution. “And the thing that Rosati-Kain women do is we go out into the world to make a difference, and that is what Rosati-Kain has done for all of us.”

R-K Forever is also working on establishing a governing board of up to 15 people for when Rosati-Kain Academy opens.

“Not only alumni, but also people in the community that will help us run an effective and high-performing school. We’ll have four members of our executive committee, we’ll have a board chair, just like every non-for-profit organization,” said Melissa Brickey, an alumnus and member of the Rosati-Kain Forever Committee.

As their work continues, so do plans to host prospective students at this weekend’s open house.

“Our number climbs every single day. I think right now, we have around 70 prospective students,” said Goudy.

The school also continues to fundraise for if and when Rosati-Kain reopens as an independent institution.

“We know we need to be fundraising for tuition assistance because at this point in the school currently, of about 200 students, the average financial aid award is $6,000 and 74 percent of our students are on financial aid. So that number alone will have to come from fundraising,” said Brickey, “in addition to everything else you need to run a school that requires funding. Building, building maintenance, faculty and staff, of course, and the overhead. All of those things that are necessary to run a school.”

The school’s open house will run from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. More information on that event and how people in the community can contribute to keeping Rosati-Kain open can be found on the R-K Forever website.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.