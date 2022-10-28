University City man acquitted of murder, convicted on gun charge

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A University City man was acquitted of second-degree murder after previously being sentenced to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Jimmie Duncan, 34, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2019 in the death of Robert Lamont Lee. The conviction was later vacated by a judge who said Duncan received ineffective legal counsel.

Duncan argued he would not have pleaded guilty to the crime if he had known about the “defense of others” defense, according to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court in St. Louis. Duncan testified at a hearing that he was trying to prevent Lee from getting a gun to protect Lee’s brothers and mother. He then claimed while testifying at his new trial that Lee accidentally shot himself during a struggle for the gun when Lee was killed.

A jury acquitted Duncan of murder but found him guilty of unlawfully possessing a gun. He was not legally allowed to have a firearm because of a previous felony drug conviction.

