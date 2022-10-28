Students make voice heard at town hall, Rep. Bush takes aim at Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hundreds of community members poured onto the campus of St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley on Thursday to hear students and area superintendents speak about the cause and prevention of school shootings. The gathering took place days after a gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

News 4 got a one-on-one interview with Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush.

We asked her what kind of legislation she wants to see after the tragedy, and she pointed to Missouri’s gun laws.

“One thing is private gun sale, there needs to be background checks,” Congresswoman Bush explained. “That could save lives. If someone is turned away from purchasing a gun because a check came back, so they were rejected at a gun show or business, there should be a red flag that says this person was turned down, and should not be able to buy a weapon. That would save lives.”

News 4 asked the congresswoman if Monday’s tragedy and the quick response of city police changes her stance on defunding the police.

She said no because she said defunding the police is not about giving police a low wage. She said it ensures departments don’t have an overflow of military-grade equipment.

“No. No, because the one doesn’t have anything to do with the other,” Congresswoman Bush shared. “What we are saying is we need to focus on our social safety net and we don’t need to continue to add money to policing when we’re not making sure we have resources for mental health, having people trained to respond to mental health calls or someone who is suffering from substance use -making sure those experts respond instead of police. That needs to happen, that will save lives. My stance has not changed. Defunding the police is not about a police officer not being paid, or cutting the number of police. What I am saying is we are funding the social safety net that is important. We need that versus a stockpile of swat gear.”

News 4 also asked Congresswoman Bush if Monday’s tragedy makes her want to see all safety officers in schools armed. She said it’s not up to her.

“So when we listen to our children, our students, some of them say they don’t want armed security in the schools,” Bush explained. “Some students do want that. I don’t have to sit in the classrooms, they do, so we need to ask them.”

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School senior Veronica Russell read a letter she said she sent Cori Bush’s and Mayor Tishaura Jones’ offices, but hadn’t gotten a response.

She said bullying didn’t cause Monday’s tragedy, but weak legislation and neglecting mental health.

“What have we gained from use of assault rifles, death of kids, death of animals, terrorist attacks, high murder rate, and nothing more,” Russell said. “Missouri does not investigate backgrounds before gun sales, require a permit, or proper training. Let’s be honest, what are these weapons for.”

“That’s what it’s about,” Bush said when asked about Russell’s letter. “We made sure we had students on our panel because people need to hear. Not only hear what they want but they need to hear their passion, their anger. This was the space for her to share that and others because just a few days ago on Monday we were holding students crying, consoling, listening to students and parents about what they just experienced. We had to have that space. How do we talk about student safety without students part of the conversation?”

Congresswoman Bush told Russell in front of the crowd that her office just received the letter on Thursday and would be reviewing it as soon as possible and will respond to the teen. She said she will also reach out to Mayor Jones to ensure she reviewed the letter as well.

Funding was a need heavily discussed at the town hall that lasted nearly three hours. One example is the Trauma-informed Schools Initiative.

President of the St. Louis Public Schools Board of Education Matt Davis said it was passed to help urban and rural schools. He said the problem is it was passed without a way to fund it.

